Newsblog zu Afghanistan : Ein Toter bei Gefecht am Flughafen Kabul

Chaos am Flughafen in Kabul

Liveblog Deutsche, amerikanische und afghanische Soldaten haben sich am Nordtor des Flughafens eine Schießerei mit unbekannten Angreifern geliefert. Dabei sind eine afghanische Sicherheitskraft getötet und drei weitere verletzt worden. In unserem Liveblog halten wir Sie auf dem Laufenden.

  • 8/23/21 5:13 AM
  • 8/22/21 6:51 PM
  • 8/22/21 2:47 PM
  • 8/22/21 1:54 PM
  • 8/22/21 11:52 AM
  • 8/22/21 11:23 AM
  • 8/22/21 11:07 AM
  • 8/22/21 10:48 AM
(zim/juju/felt/lha/jco/mba/dpa/afp/ap/rtr)