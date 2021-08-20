  1. Politik
Liveblog Afghanistan - Bundeswehr will Menschen in Kabul mit zwei Hubschraubern retten

Newsblog zu Afghanistan : Bundeswehr will Menschen in Kabul mit Hubschraubern retten

Taliban nehmen Macht ein in Afghanistan: Chaos am Flughafen in Kabul
10 Bilder Chaos am Flughafen in Kabul Foto: AFP/-

Liveblog Die Bundeswehr verlegt für ihren Evakuierungseinsatz zwei Hubschrauber nach Kabul. Die beiden Helikopter sollen am Samstag einsatzbereit sein. Und: Mehrere Vertreter der bisherigen afghanischen Regierung werden einem Medienbericht zufolge vermisst. In unserem Liveblog halten wir Sie über die Lage in Afghanistan auf dem Laufenden.

