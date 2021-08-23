  1. Politik
  2. Ausland

Liveblog Afghanistan: Bundeswehr hat bislang fast 3000 Menschen ausgeflogen

Newsblog zu Afghanistan : Bundeswehr hat bislang fast 3000 Menschen ausgeflogen

Taliban nehmen Macht ein in Afghanistan: Chaos am Flughafen in Kabul
10 Bilder Chaos am Flughafen in Kabul Foto: AFP/-

Liveblog Die Evakuierungsmaßnahmen der Bundeswehr laufen auf vollen Touren. Bislang wurden knapp 3000 Personen von der deutschen Luftwaffe ausgeflogen. Derweil hat Verteidigungsministerin Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer die volle politische Verantwortung für den Einsatz in Kabul übernommen. In unserem Liveblog halten wir Sie auf dem Laufenden.

  • 8/23/21 12:50 PM
  • 8/23/21 11:39 AM
  • 8/23/21 10:48 AM
  • 8/23/21 10:24 AM
  • 8/23/21 9:56 AM
  • 8/23/21 9:08 AM
  • 8/23/21 8:36 AM
Tickaroo Live Blog Software

Hier geht es zur Bilderstrecke: Chaos am Flughafen in Kabul

(zim/juju/felt/lha/jco/mba/dpa/afp/ap/rtr)