Newsblog zu Afghanistan : Biden hält an Evakuierungen bis 31. August fest

Foto: AFP/- 10 Bilder Chaos am Flughafen in Kabul

Liveblog US-Präsident Joe Biden will die Evakuierungen von amerikanischen Staatsbürger und Ortskräften aus Afghanistan bis zum 31. August abschließen und keine Verlängerung dieser Frist anstreben. Und: Es gibt Hinweise auf eine zunehmende Gefahr von Anschlägen durch IS-Terroristen in Kabul. In unserem Liveblog halten wir Sie auf dem Laufenden.

