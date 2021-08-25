  1. Politik
  2. Ausland

Liveblog Afghanistan: Auch die Weltbank setzt Hilfszahlungen aus

Newsblog zu Afghanistan : Auch die Weltbank setzt Hilfszahlungen aus

Taliban nehmen Macht ein in Afghanistan: Chaos am Flughafen in Kabul
10 Bilder Chaos am Flughafen in Kabul Foto: AFP/-

Liveblog Die Organisation legt Gelder vorerst auf Eis. Die Bundeswehr hat bisher 4.650 Menschen ausgeflogen. In NRW sind die ersten 39 Afghanen angekommen. US-Präsident Joe Biden will Evakuierungen bis zum 31. August abschließen. Im Liveblog halten wir Sie auf dem Laufenden.

  • 8/24/21 11:51 PM
  • 8/24/21 10:56 PM
  • 8/24/21 5:38 PM
  • 8/24/21 4:36 PM
  • 8/24/21 4:28 PM
  • 8/24/21 4:27 PM
  • 8/24/21 3:59 PM
Tickaroo Live Blog Software

Hier geht es zur Bilderstrecke: Chaos am Flughafen in Kabul

(zim/juju/felt/lha/jco/mba/siev/dpa/afp/ap/rtr)