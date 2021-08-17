  1. Politik
  2. Ausland

Liveblog Afghanistan: Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer lehnt Rücktritt ab

Newsblog zu Afghanistan : Ministerin Kramp-Karrenbauer lehnt Rücktritt ab

Taliban nehmen Macht ein in Afghanistan: Chaos am Flughafen in Kabul
10 Bilder Chaos am Flughafen in Kabul Foto: AFP/-

Liveblog Jetzt stehe die Rettung der Menschen im Vordergrund, sagte die CDU-Politikerin im Gespräch mit unserer Redaktion. Mit der Landung eines zweiten Transportflugzeugs in Kabul hat die Bundeswehr ihre Evakuierungsmission fortgesetzt. In unserem Liveblog halten wir Sie auf dem Laufenden.

  • 8/17/21 3:36 PM
  • 8/17/21 3:14 PM
  • 8/17/21 3:10 PM
  • 8/17/21 2:55 PM
  • 8/17/21 2:52 PM
  • 8/17/21 2:46 PM
  • 8/17/21 2:32 PM
  • 8/17/21 2:13 PM
Tickaroo Live Blog Software

Hier geht es zur Bilderstrecke: Chaos am Flughafen in Kabul

(zim/juju/felt/lha/jco/dpa/afp/ap/rtr)