  1. Politik
  2. Ausland

Liveblog Afghanistan: Afghanin bringt Baby auf Landebahn in Ramstein zur Welt

Newsblog zu Afghanistan : Afghanin bringt Baby auf Landebahn in Ramstein zur Welt

Taliban nehmen Macht ein in Afghanistan: Chaos am Flughafen in Kabul
10 Bilder Chaos am Flughafen in Kabul Foto: AFP/-

Liveblog Bei einer Afghanin auf der Flucht vor den Taliban haben während des Flugs nach Ramstein die Wehen eingesetzt. Die Lage rund um den Kabuler Flughafen bleibt chaotisch. In unserem Liveblog halten wir Sie auf dem Laufenden.

  • 8/22/21 11:52 AM
  • 8/22/21 11:23 AM
  • 8/22/21 11:07 AM
  • 8/22/21 10:04 AM
  • 8/22/21 9:27 AM
  • 8/22/21 6:45 AM
  • 8/22/21 6:27 AM
Tickaroo Live Blog Software

Hier geht es zur Bilderstrecke: Chaos am Flughafen in Kabul

(zim/juju/felt/lha/jco/mba/dpa/afp/ap/rtr)