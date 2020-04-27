Spekulationen um Gesundheitszustand : China hält sich zu Fragen nach Nordkoreas Machthaber Kim bedeckt

Peking Seit Tagen erscheint Nordkoreas Machthaber nicht mehr in der Öffentlichkeit. Seitdem gibt es Gerüchte, dass Kim Jong Un schwer erkrankt ist. China hält sich mit Informationen zurück.

China will sich nicht zu Fragen nach dem Gesundheitszustand und dem Aufenthaltsort von Nordkoreas Machthaber Kim Jong Un äußern. Er könne dazu keine Informationen anbieten, sagte ein Sprecher des Außenministeriums in Peking. Dies gelte auch für Berichte über eine Delegation mit Regierungsvertretern und Medizinern, die China jüngst in das Nachbarland geschickt haben soll.