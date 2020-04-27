27. April 2020 um 10:38 Uhr
Spekulationen um Gesundheitszustand
:
China hält sich zu Fragen nach Nordkoreas Machthaber Kim bedeckt
Der nordkoreanische Staatschef Kim Jong Un.
Foto: dpa/-
Peking Seit Tagen erscheint Nordkoreas Machthaber nicht mehr in der Öffentlichkeit. Seitdem gibt es Gerüchte, dass Kim Jong Un schwer erkrankt ist. China hält sich mit Informationen zurück.
China will sich nicht zu Fragen nach dem Gesundheitszustand und dem Aufenthaltsort von Nordkoreas Machthaber Kim Jong Un äußern. Er könne dazu keine Informationen anbieten, sagte ein Sprecher des Außenministeriums in Peking. Dies gelte auch für Berichte über eine Delegation mit Regierungsvertretern und Medizinern, die China jüngst in das Nachbarland geschickt haben soll.
Mehrere mit der Situation vertraute Personen hatten der Nachrichtenagentur Reuters gesagt, dass die Delegation unter der Leitung eines hochrangigen Mitglieds der Internationalen Verbindungsabteilung der Kommunistischen Partei Chinas am Donnerstag von Peking aus abgereist sei. Die Abteilung ist das wichtigste chinesische Gremium, das sich mit dem benachbarten Nordkorea befasst.
Nordkorea schweigt sich zu Spekulationen um den Gesundheitszustand seines Machthabers bislang aus. Kim hatte am 15. April überraschend nicht an einer traditionellen Veranstaltung anlässlich des Geburtstages seines 1994 verstorbenen Großvaters, Nordkoreas Staatsgründer Kim Il Sung, teilgenommen.