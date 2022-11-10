Taraneh Alidoosti : Berühmte iranische Schauspielerin postet Foto von sich ohne Schleier

De iranische Schauspielerin Taraneh Alidoosti bei den Filmfestspielen in Cannes im Jahr 2016 (Archivfoto). Foto: dpa/Sebastien Nogier

Paris Taraneh Alidoosti zählt zu den bekanntesten Schauspielerinnen des Iran. Dort unterstützt sie die Familien von bei Protesten gestorbenen Demonstrantinnen - und greift nun zu einem aufsehenerregenden Mittel.

In einem offensichtlichen Zeichen der Solidarität mit den Demonstrationen für Frauen- und Menschenrechte im Iran hat die prominente iranische Schauspielerin Taraneh Alidoosti im Internet ein Foto von sich veröffentlicht, das sie ohne den in der Islamischen Republik vorgeschriebenen Schleier zeigt. Die zu den bekanntesten Schauspielerinnen des Landes gehörende Alidoosti postete das Bild am Mittwoch auf ihrem Instagram-Account begleitet von dem Slogan der Protestbewegung, „Frau. Leben. Freiheit“.