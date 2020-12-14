  1. Politik
Gleichbehandlung: Großbritannien hebt Beschränkung für schwule Blutspender auf

Ein Mann bei einer Blutspende (Archivfoto). Foto: dpa/Hauke-Christian Dittrich

London Schwule und bisexuelle Männer werden künftig in Großbritannien beim Blutspenden nicht mehr anders behandelt als andere Spender. Das teilte das britische Gesundheitsministerium am Montag mit.

Bislang dürfen Männer in Großbritannien kein Blut spenden, wenn sie innerhalb der drei Monate davor Sex mit einem anderen Mann hatten. Diese Regel soll künftig nicht mehr gelten. Stattdessen soll nur noch ausschlaggebend sein, ob eine Person innerhalb von drei Monaten wechselnde Sexualpartner oder eine feste Beziehung habe, hieß es in der Mitteilung - unabhängig vom Geschlecht oder der sexuellen Orientierung.

Bei der Auswahl von Blutspendern soll stattdessen stärker als bisher ein Fokus auf riskante Sexualpraktiken wie den sogenannten Chemsex gelegt werden, eine Form von Geschlechtsverkehr mehrerer Beteiligter unter dem Einfluss von Drogen. Die neue Regelung soll von Sommer 2021 an gelten. Gesundheitsminister Matt Hancock bezeichnete die Entscheidung als positiven Schritt, der „einzelne nach ihren Handlungen bewertet und nicht nach ihrer sexuellen Orientierung“.

In Deutschland dürfen schwule und bisexuelle Männer nur Blut spenden, wenn sie innerhalb eines Jahres keinen Sex mit einem anderen Mann hatten. Die deutsche Aidshilfe kritisiert diese Regelung als diskriminierend, weil sie damit praktisch die meisten homo- und bisexuellen Männer von Blutspende ausschließe.

