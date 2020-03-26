26. März 2020 um 16:24 Uhr
Wegen „Drogen-Terrorismus“
:
USA klagen Venezuelas Staatschef Maduro an
Venezuelas Staatschef Nicolás Maduro spricht während einer Pressekonferenz in Caracas.
Foto: AFP/YURI CORTEZ
Washington Einem US-Senator zufolge wollen die USA den Staatschef Venezuelas wegen „Drogen-Terrorismus“ anklagen. Für eine Ergreifung Maduros seien 15 Millionen Dollar ausgesetzt.
Die USA wollen Venezuelas linksnationalistischen Staatschef Nicolás Maduro nach Angaben eines US-Senators anklagen. „Heute wird Nicolás Maduro vom US-Justizministerium angeklagt“, schrieb der konservative Senator Marco Rubio am Donnerstag im Kurzbotschaftendienst Twitter. Der Vorwurf werde auf „Drogen-Terrorismus“ lauten. Für eine Ergreifung Maduros setzen die USA 15 Millionen Dollar aus. Das gab US-Außenminister Mike Pompeo am Donnerstag bekannt.
US-Justizminister Bill Barr hat für den Verlauf des Tages eine Pressekonferenz zum Kampf gegen den „internationalen Drogen-Terrorismus“ angekündigt. Medienberichten zufolge will er dabei Maduro und anderen venezolanischen Regierungsvertretern eine Zusammenarbeit mit Drogenkartellen zur Last legen.
Die US-Regierung steht dem linksgerichteten Staatschef des südamerikanischen Krisenstaates seit langem feindlich gegenüber. Washington unterstützt im Machtkampf in Venezuela Oppositionsführer Juan Guaidó und hat bereits eine Reihe von Sanktionen gegen die Maduro-Regierung verhängt.