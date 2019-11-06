Dämpfer für US-Präsident Trump : Demokraten gewinnen Wahlen in Virginia und Kentucky

Foto: AP/Mike Morones Andrang im Wahllokal in Stafford.

Washington Ein Jahr vor der nächsten Präsidentschaftswahl in den USA hat Amtsinhaber Trump zwei Schlappen einstecken müssen: Die Demokraten setzten sich bei Wahlen in Virginia und Kentucky durch.

Im Bundesstaat Mississippi siegte bei der Gouverneurswahl am Dienstag laut US-Medienberichten allerdings der republikanische Kandidat Tate Reeves.

Mit besonderer Spannung erwartet wurde das Ergebnis der Gouverneurswahl im traditionell konservativen Bundesstaat Kentucky. Der amtierende republikanische Gouverneur Matt Bevin wurde dort nach dem offiziell vorliegenden Auszählungsergebnis mit einem halben Prozentpunkt vom demokratischen Herausforderer Andy Beshear geschlagen. Bevin erkannte seine Niederlage zunächst nicht an.

Donald Trump hatte bei einem Wahlkampfauftritt in Kentucky am Montagabend vor 20.000 Anhängern gesagt, wenn der Sieg an die Demokraten gehe, wäre dies eine "sehr schlechte Botschaft". Seine Anhänger könnten ihm das nicht antun.

In Virginia errangen die Demokraten erstmals seit 25 Jahren die Mehrheit in beiden Parlamentskammern. Der Parteichef der Demokraten, Tom Perez, sprach von einem "historischen Sieg", der Trump "und alle Republikaner bis ins Mark erschüttern" sollte. Die Demokraten würden nunmehr "in jedem Wahlgang in jedem Bundesstaat" mit "nie dagewesener Energie" um den Sieg ringen. Und so würden sie Trump im kommenden Jahr schlagen, fügte Perez hinzu.

Trump hatte bei einer Großveranstaltung in Florida im Juni formell seine Bewerbung um eine zweite Amtszeit verkündet. Vor den aktuellen Wahlen hatte er sich in Mississippi und Kentucky in den Wahlkampf eingeschaltet, in Virginia jedoch nicht.

(vek/AFP)