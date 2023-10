Info Das war Rheinpegel Live 2023

Are you new in Düsseldorf? Just visiting? Here to stay – but still confused? No matter. We’ve got you covered! Learn everything you need to know about Düsseldorf – even the dirty little secrets.

On August 21st, 2023, we met at the Stadtstrand and recorded this special episode just for you.

Nicole Lange revealed the Düsseldorf conspiracy: Why is Düsseldorf mentioned in so many movies, songs and books?

We talked to Ole Friedrich (Düsseldorf Tourismus) about why foreigners love Düsseldorf and what they are looking for when they visit the city.

Laura Ihme helped us debunk some Düsseldorf myths like "Altbier is way to bitter to enjoy", "Everyone on Düsseldorf hates everyone in Cologne and vice versa" or "Düsseldorf is so fancy, in winter they use Svarovski crystals rather than sand then the Köningsallee freezes over".