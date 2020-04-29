  1. Panorama
  2. Wissen
  3. Forschung

Marinears: 25 Millionen Hammerschläge im Meer vor deutschen Küsten

Bundesamt stellt Daten online : 25 Millionen Hammerschläge im Meer vor deutschen Küsten

Ein Schweinswal in der Nordsee vor Sylt (Symbolbild). Foto: dpa/Wolfgang Runge

Hamburg Ab sofort kann jeder nachvollziehen, wie und wo Lärm im Wasser vor den deutschen Küsten entsteht. Gerade beim Bau von Windkraftanlagen im Ozean entsteht dieser. Ein Bundesamt stellt die genauen Daten jetzt im Internet zur Verfügung.

Das Bundesamt für Seeschifffahrt und Hydrographie hat die Angaben in seiner Datenbank Marinears (Marine Explorer and Registry of Sound - Meereserkundung und -erfassung von Schall) zusammengestellt, wie eine Sprecherin am Mittwoch mitteilte.

Erfasst worden seien die Messdaten zu mehr als 25 Millionen Hammerschlägen, die bei der Errichtung von 1500 Fundamenten und 2500 Pfählen nahe den deutschen Küsten ausgeführt wurden. Bei den Informationen geht es sowohl um den Rammschall als auch die Systeme zur Schallminderung wie einen Blasenschleier oder einen Schallschutzmantel.
14 Bilder Delfine & Wale 3D - Nomaden der Meere

Der Baulärm kann bei Meerestieren wie Schweinswalen schwere Verletzungen verursachen. Um die Tiere zu schützen, darf der Rammschall beim Bau von Offshore-Anlagen nicht stärker als 160 Dezibel in 750 Meter Entfernung von der Schallquelle sein. Die Windpark-Errichter müssen den Schall während der Bauarbeiten messen und die Daten dem Bundesamt übermitteln. Diese Informationen werden nun über Marinears zur Verfügung gestellt.

(felt/dpa)