Bundesamt stellt Daten online : 25 Millionen Hammerschläge im Meer vor deutschen Küsten

Hamburg Ab sofort kann jeder nachvollziehen, wie und wo Lärm im Wasser vor den deutschen Küsten entsteht. Gerade beim Bau von Windkraftanlagen im Ozean entsteht dieser. Ein Bundesamt stellt die genauen Daten jetzt im Internet zur Verfügung.

Das Bundesamt für Seeschifffahrt und Hydrographie hat die Angaben in seiner Datenbank Marinears (Marine Explorer and Registry of Sound - Meereserkundung und -erfassung von Schall) zusammengestellt, wie eine Sprecherin am Mittwoch mitteilte.