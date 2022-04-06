Ukraine-Krieg : Mutter schreibt aus Angst Daten auf den Rücken ihres Kindes

Kiew Der Angriffskrieg Russlands auf die Ukraine tobt weiterhin. Angst und Verzweiflung bestimmen das Leben der Menschen, die vor Ort sind. Nun hat eine ukrainische Mutter auf Instagram ein Foto ihrer Tochter geteilt, das um die Welt geht.

Jeden Tag zerstört die russische Armee bei ihrer Invasion auf die Ukraine dutzende Wohnhäuser und die Menschen, die noch im Land sind, fürchten minütlich um ihr Leben. Das Foto einer ukrainischen Mutter zeigt nun das ganze Ausmaß der Verzweiflung. Was wird mit ihrem Kind geschehen, sollte sie sterben?

So ist zu lesen, dass das Kind Vira heißt. Zudem sind ihr Geburtsdatum, ihre Adresse und die Telefonnummern beider Elternteile auf dem Rücken zu sehen. Alexandra Makoviy schrieb im Instagram-Post dazu: „Ich habe Vira beschriftet für den Fall, dass uns etwas passiert und jemand sie als einzige Überlebende aufnimmt“ und fuhr fort „Ich habe das mit zitternden Händen geschrieben“, während im Hintergrund Explosionen zu hören waren. Sie schrieb die Daten bereits am ersten Kriegstag auf den Rücken ihrer Tochter, mittlerweile befindet sich die Familie aber an einem sicheren Ort.