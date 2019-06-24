Gerda Lewis ist die Bachelorette 2019 Gerda Lewis ist die Bachelorette 2019 Foto: TVNOW/Arya Shirazi Für 20 Männer zählt ab dem 17. Juli wieder nur eins: Eine rote Rose von Gerda Lewis zu bekommen. Ab 20.15 Uhr startet dann auf RTL wieder "Die Bachelorette". Gerda Lewis ist die Bachelorette 2019 Foto: TVNOW/Arya Shirazi Die 26-Jährige nahm 2018 bereits bei "Germany's Next Topmodel" teil und belegte den 17.Platz. Gerda Lewis ist die Bachelorette 2019 Foto: TVNOW/Arya Shirazi Gerda Lewis ist außerdem Influencerin und Fitnessmodel. Gerda Lewis ist die Bachelorette 2019 Foto: TVNOW/Arya Shirazi Auf ihrem Instagram-Account ist sie in sexy Sport-Outfits zu sehen. Sie hat über 540.000 Follower. Gerda Lewis ist die Bachelorette 2019 Foto: TVNOW/Arya Shirazi 2018 behauptete die 26-Jährige eine Affäre mit dem Ex-"Bachelorette"-Kandidaten Philipp Stehler gehabt zu haben. Gerda Lewis ist die Bachelorette 2019 Foto: TVNOW/Arya Shirazi Die neue Bachelorette kommt aus Köln. Gerda Lewis ist die Bachelorette 2019 Foto: TVNOW/Arya Shirazi Gerda Lewis ist seit einem Jahr Single. Gerda Lewis ist die Bachelorette 2019 Foto: TVNOW/Arya Shirazi Ihr Traummann sollte ebenfalls sportlich sein und eine tolle Ausstrahlung haben. Gerda Lewis ist die Bachelorette 2019 Foto: TVNOW/Arya Shirazi Gerdas zukünftiger Freund soll das Sagen in der Beziehung haben. Gerda Lewis ist die Bachelorette 2019 Foto: TVNOW/Arya Shirazi Die 26-Jährige reist und kocht gerne. Auch interessant RTL-Show : "Die Bachelorette" 2018: Das sind die Kandidaten RTL-Show : Die Gewinner der letzten Staffeln "Bachelor" und "Bachelorette" RTL-Show : Die Gewinner der letzten Staffeln "Bachelor" und "Bachelorette" Fotos : Nadine Klein ist die Bachelorette 2018 zurück weiter