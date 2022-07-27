Neues Box-Event : Oliver Pocher und Dieter Bohlen als Acts bei „Petkos Beat & Box“ dabei

Oberhausen Beim Box-Event „Petkos Beat & Box“ werden Boxkämpfe und Konzerte im Ring gemischt. Als Acts für den 9. September haben die Veranstalter nun die Entertainer Oliver Pocher und Dieter Bohlen angekündigt.

„Petkos Beat & Box“ am 16. September in Oberhausen ist eine Mischung aus Auftritten sowie Konzerten im Ring und Boxkämpfen. Laut Veranstalter sollen dann auch Pocher und Bohlen „in den Ring steigen“ - die beiden werden aber als „Acts“ und nicht etwa als „Boxer“ geführt. Sportlicher Höhepunkt ist der WM-Kampf von Shefat Isufi gegen Ryan Ford im Verband WBF, der zu den vier bedeutenden Weltverbänden gehört.

Tickets für das Event sind unter anderem auf der Homepage des Veranstalters ab 74 Euro verfügbar (Stand: 27. Juli 2022). Gemessen an vorherigen Veranstaltungen, können auch für das Event in Oberhausen etwa 16.000 Menschen erwartet werden. Während ein Teil der Zuschauerinnen und Zuschauer die Boxer anfeuert, wird ein anderer sich eher auf die Musik-Acts freuen, die zwischen den Kämpfen auftreten werden. Neben Dieter Bohlen und Oliver Pocher ist am 16. September auch die Band Kuult mit dabei.