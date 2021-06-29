Familienfoto auf Instagram : „Wonder Woman“ Gal Gadot bringt dritte Tochter zur Welt

Los Angeles Familienzuwachs bei Gal Gadot: Die Schauspielerin ist zum dritten Mal Mutter geworden. Auf Instagram teilte die „Wonder Woman“-Darstellerin ein Bild mit ihrer neugeborenen Tochter.

„Wonder Woman“-Darstellerin Gal Gadot (36) ist zum dritten Mal Mutter geworden. „Wir sind alle so begeistert, Daniella in unserer Familie willkommen zu heißen“, schrieb die israelische Schauspielerin am Dienstag auf Instagram . Dazu postete sie ein Familienfoto mit ihrem Ehemann, den gemeinsamen Töchtern Alma (9) und Maya (4) sowie dem Baby. Sie sei dankbar, glücklich und müde, schrieb Gadot weiter.

Gadot hat einen vollen Drehplan. In den vergangenen Monaten sagte sie Rollen für Projekte wie „Cleopatra“, „Justice League Part Two“, den Spionage-Thriller „Heart of Stone“ und die Roman-Verfilmung „Meet Me in Another Life“ zu.