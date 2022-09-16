„Dune“-Schauspieler : Timothée Chalamet erster Mann auf dem „Vogue“-Cover

Los Angeles Er gehört derzeit zu den gefragtesten jungen Schauspielern Hollywoods. Mit der Hauptrolle im Blockbuster „Dune“ schaffte Timothée Chalamet den Durchbruch, nun landet er sogar als erster Mann überhaupt allein auf dem Cover der Vogue.

Für viele ist Timothée Chalamet nicht nur ein großartiger Schauspieler, sondern schon im jungen Alter von 26 eine echte Mode-Ikone. Nun kam ihm eine Ehre zuteil, die sonst noch keinem Mann vergönnt war: In der diesjährigen Oktober-Ausgabe der britischen Vogue schafft er es allein aufs Cover. Dies ist ein absolutes Novum in der 106-jährigen Geschichte des weltbekannten und prestigeträchtigen Mode-Magazins.

Bisher hatten es Männer ausschließlich an der Seite eines weiblichen Cover-Stars auf das Cover geschafft. Erstmals gelang dies dem österreichischen Schauspieler Helmut Berger (78) gemeinsam mit Marisa Berenson (75) im Jahr 1970. Dem Vogue-Chefredakteur Edward Enninful (50) fiel die Entscheidung Chalamet allein auf dem Cover ablichten zu lassen, alles andere als leicht. „Haben Männer dringenden Bedarf an noch mehr Orten, an denen sie schillern können, fragte ich mich. Die Antwort ist, natürlich, nein“, schrieb er über seine Entscheidung.