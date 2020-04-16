US-Whistleblower : Edward Snowden beantragt Verlängerung des Asyls in Russland

  1. Panorama
US-Whistleblower Edward Snowden beantragt Asyl-Verlängerung in Russland

Edward Snowden im Jahr 2013. Foto: REUTERS/The Guardian

Moskau Der US-Whistleblower Edward Snowden hat in seinem russischen Asyl nach Angaben seines Moskauer Anwalts eine Aufenthaltsverlängerung für noch einmal drei Jahre beantragt.

„Wir haben beim Migrationsdienst die Unterlagen für eine Verlängerung von Snowdens Aufenthaltstitel eingereicht“, sagte der Anwalt Anatoli Kutscherena der Agentur Interfax zufolge am Donnerstag. Die aktuelle Aufenthalts- und Arbeitserlaubnis laufe in diesem Monat aus.

Wegen der Coronavirus-Pandemie arbeiten die russischen Behörden mit großer Verzögerung. Ausländer, deren Dokumente auslaufen, müssen nach offiziellen Angaben derzeit keine Verfolgung befürchten.

„Bei ihm ist alles in Ordnung. Er arbeitet. Seine Frau ist bei ihm“, sagte Kutscherena im Februar zur Frage nach Snowdens Befinden. Wo genau sich Snowden aufhält, ist nicht bekannt.

Snowden hatte 2013 Dokumente zu Ausspäh-Aktivitäten des US-Abhördienstes NSA und seines britischen Gegenparts GCHQ an Journalisten gegeben. Auf der Flucht über Hongkong wollte er nach eigenen Angaben nach Ecuador, strandete aber auf einem Moskauer Flughafen, nachdem die US-Regierung seinen Reisepass annulliert hatte. Snowden bekam Asyl in Russland, nach einer Verlängerung aktuell bis 2020.

(anst/dpa)