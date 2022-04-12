Popstar gibt Schwangerschaft bei Instagram bekannt : Britney Spears erwartet ihr drittes Kind

Los Angeles Im November endete die lange Vormundschaft der US-Sängerin. Jetzt gab die 40-Jährige bekannt, dass sie schwanger ist. Sie hat bereits zwei Söhne mit Kevin Federline. Jetzt ist sie mit dem Fitnesstrainer Sam Asghari liiert.

Zunächst habe sie gedacht: "Ohje... Was ist mit meinem Bauch passiert?", schrieb Spears. Nun wachse ihr Bauch immer weiter. Mit der Bemerkung, es könnten auch "zwei da drinnen" sein, heizte Spears unter ihren Fans Spekulationen an, wonach es sich bei dem Nachwuchs um Zwillinge handeln könnte.

Die Sängerin von Hits wie "Baby One More Time" und "Toxic" war 2008 wegen psychischer Probleme vorübergehend in eine Klinik zwangseingewiesen und entmündigt worden. Ihr Vater Jamie Spears übernahm daraufhin die Vormundschaft über seine Tochter und damit neben der Verwaltung ihrer persönlichen Belange auch die Kontrolle über ihr Vermögen. Im November des vergangenen Jahres erklärte ein Gericht in Los Angeles die Vormundschaft über den Popstar für beendet.