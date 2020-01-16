Dschungelcamp-Teilnehmerin : Das ist Toni Trips - man kennt sie von DSDS

Murwillumbah Toni Trips nahm vergangenen Jahr bei DSDS teil, jetzt ist sie im Dschungel dabei. Was sie über sich selbst sagt.

Sie ist 22 Jahre alt, nennt sich Sängerin und auch ihr Bekanntheitsgrad dürfte sich noch in Grenzen halten.

Woher kennt man Toni Trips?

Toni Trips nahm 2019 bei „Deutschland sucht den Superstar“ teil, wurde elfte. Für den Dschungel hat es aber gereicht. Mittlerweile ist Trips, die bürgerlich „Antonia Komljen heißt, unter die Influencer gegangen, hat 40.000 Follower. Sie sagt: „TONI TRIPS ist ein Kunstprodukt zu dem ich stehe. Es ist ein Teil von mir, den ich authentisch ausfülle.“ Im Januar 2020 veröffentlicht TONI TRIPS mit „Traum“ ihre erste eigene Single. „Ich mag die verspielten Töne. Meine favorisierten Sounds sind Deep House und Rap.“ Sie zeigt sich oft halbnackt, ist tätowiert. „Ich habe tätowierte Spinnennetze auf den Brüsten und es sieht auch nackt so aus, als hätte ich einen BH an. Meine Lieblingspornodarstellerin Bonnie Rotten hat das auch. Ich finde die Tattoos einfach nackt schön.“

Was will sie im Dschungelcamp machen?

Eines stellte sich schon klar: Nackt wird sie sich nicht zeigen. „Deutschland ist dafür noch nicht bereit“, sagt sie. Respekt hat sie vor den Dschungelprüfungen: „Ich habe Angst, dass ich eine Dschungelprüfung bekomme, wo ich nicht mal meine Arschbacken zusammenkneifen kann. Ich gehe in jede Dschungelprüfung rein: Augen zu und durch. Ich habe ein bisschen Angst, dass ich da nicht standhaft bleibe und denke, oh Gott, ich breche das jetzt ab. Ich möchte vor dem ganzen Team jetzt nicht wie ein Loser wirken.“ Sie kann zur Diva werden, verspricht sie: „Wenn ich nicht gut gelaunt bin, dann heule ich halt rum. Innerlich bin ich ein ganz süßes kleines Mädchen, das schüchtern ist. Ich baue mir meine Schutzhülle etwas auf, weil ich eigentlich ein sehr schüchterner Mensch bin. Ich habe zwei Seiten in mir. Ich habe zwar ein hartes Auftreten, aber zeige immer meine wahren Emotionen. Wenn ich schüchtern bin, dann bin ich schüchtern und wenn ich heulen muss, dann zeige ich mich heulend. Ich zeige einfach alle meine Facetten und ich schäme mich für keine.“