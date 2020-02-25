„Stupid Love“ : Lady Gaga kündigt für Freitag neue Single an

Lady Gaga kündigt für Freitag neue Single an

Lady Gaga kommt zu einer Benefizveranstaltung des Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute (Archivbild). Foto: dpa/Jennifer Graylock

Los Angeles Ihre Fans sind begeistert und warten voller Ungeduld: Sängerin und Schauspielerin Lady Gaga meldet sich mit einer neuen Single zurück. „Stupid Love“ soll am Freitag erscheinen.

In ihren sozialen Medien postete sie am Dienstag ein Foto von einem Plakat mit rosa Kussmund und der Aufschrift Love. Dazu der Hinweis, dass ihre neue Single „Stupid Love“ um Mitternacht am Freitag (US-Ostküstenzeit) erscheinen würde.