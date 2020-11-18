  1. Panorama
"Sexiest Man Alive" 2020: Schauspieler Michael B. Jordan vom People Magazin gekürt

Wahl des People-Magazins : Schauspieler Michael B. Jordan ist der„Sexiest Man Alive“

33 Bilder "Sexiest Man Alive": Die Sieger seit 1988 Foto: AP/Jordan Strauss

Los Angeles Der Schauspieler Michael B. Jordan ist vom US-Magazin „People“ zum „Sexiest Man Alive“ gewählt worden. Der Schauspieler ist unter anderem aus den Filmen „Fruitvale Station“ und „Black Panther“ bekannt.

Das US-Magazin „People“ hat einmal mehr einen „Sexiest Man Alive“ ausgewählt. In diesem Jahr ist es der Schauspieler Michael B. Jordan, der für seine Darstellung in „Fruitvale Station“, „Creed“ und „Black Panther“ bekannt ist, wie am Dienstagabend (Ortszeit) in der Sendung „Jimmy Kimmel Live!“ des Senders ABC enthüllt wurde. Die Ehrung sei ein „cooles Gefühl“, wird der 33-jährige Jordan von dem Magazin in dessen Ausgabe zitiert, die am Freitag erscheinen soll.

„Wissen Sie, jeder hat immer diesen Witz gemacht, wie "Mike, das ist die eine Sache, die du wahrscheinlich nicht bekommen wirst"“, schilderte Jordan. „Aber es ist ein guter Club zum Angehören.“ Die Frauen seiner Familie seien „definitiv stolz auf das hier“.

Jordan ist ein Aktivist der „Black Lives Matter“-Bewegung für die Rechte von Schwarzen.

Vorherige Gewinner der Bezeichnung „Sexiest Man Alive“ waren die Sänger John Legend und Adam Levine, die Schauspieler Dwayne Johnson, Chris Hemsworth, Idris Elba, Channing Tatum und der Fußballstar David Beckham.

(sed/AP/dpa)