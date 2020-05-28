Nervosität vor öffentlichen Auftritten : Prinz William verrät humorvollen Trick gegen Lampenfieber

Prinz William von Großbritannien und Catherine, Herzogin von Cambridge, applaudieren bei einer Veranstaltung. Archivfoto. Foto: dpa/Brian Lawless

London Der britische Prinz William hat gelegentliches Lampenfieber dank einer körperlichen Schwäche in den Griff bekommen, erzählt er in einer BBC-Doku, in der er auch auf seine Initiative „Kopf hoch“ aufmerksam machte.

Bei öffentlichen Auftritten überfalle ihn manchmal die Nervosität, gestand die 37-jährige Nummer zwei der britischen Thronfolge in einer am Donnerstag gesendeten Dokumentation der BBC. Da helfe es, dass sein Sehvermögen inzwischen etwas schlechter geworden sei. „Ich trage gewöhnlich keine Kontaktlinsen bei der Arbeit. Deswegen kann ich nicht die Gesichter von allen erkennen“, sagte er. „Das hilft, (...) weil Sie nicht erkennen, dass Sie alle ansehen.“

In der Dokumentation mit dem früheren Fußballer Marvin Sordell berichtete der Enkel von Königin Elizabeth II. über seine Initiative „Kopf hoch“, die auf den Stellenwert seelischer Gesundheit aufmerksam machen will.

Während eines Besuchs des Prinzen beim Fußballclub West Bromwich Albion sprach William auch mit Spielern, die nahe Angehörige durch Selbstmord verloren haben. Er sagte, eine solche Erfahrung lasse die Hinterbliebenen mit vielen unbeantworteten Fragen zurück, wie etwa: „Warum haben sie das getan? Hätte ich mehr tun können? Hätte ich mehr tun sollen?“ Vor allem Männer hätten oft Probleme, dieses Thema offen anzusprechen. Doch er hoffe, dass sich dies ändern werde.

(anst/dpa)