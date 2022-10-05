Auf Zugfahrt kennengelernt : Bestseller-Autor Fitzek heiratet Freundin in Kroatien

Berlin Ende 2021 kündigte Bestseller-Autor Sebastian Fitzek an, seine Freundin heiraten zu wollen. Dieses Vorhaben hat er jetzt umgesetzt - allerdings nicht in Deutschland. Es ist seine zweite Ehe.

Bestseller-Autor Sebastian Fitzek (50) hat geheiratet. Am 3. Oktober habe er seiner Freundin Linda (35) in Kroatien das Jawort gegeben, sagte seine PR-Agentin der Deutschen Presse-Agentur am Mittwoch. Die Neuigkeit teilte Fitzek auch mit Fans auf seinem Instagram-Account: „Angekommen um niemals still zu stehen! Noch nie ist es mir in meiner Phantasie gelungen, ein so wundervolles Geschöpf zu ersinnen, wie Linda, die zu meinem Lebensglück „Ja“ gesagt hat“, schrieb Fitzek dort. Dazu teilte er drei Fotos, die Fitzek in Anzug mit Fliege und seine Frau in einem bodenlangen weißen Kleid zeigen.