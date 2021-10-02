Deutsche Schlager-Ikone : Helene Fischer bestätigt Schwangerschaft und klagt an

Düsseldorf Vor Tagen machten Berichte über eine Schwangerschaft von Helene Fischer die Runde. Nun hat die Sängerin selbst die Gerüchte bestätigt und über Instagram mitgeteilt, dass sie ein Kind erwartet. Gleichzeitig zeigte sie sich darüber enttäuscht, dass die Information offenbar aus ihrem Umfeld an die Öffentlichkeit gedrungen war.

Als Promi sei sie schon oft mit falschen Berichterstattungen über ihre Person konfrontiert gewesen. Oft sei sie wütend und traurig gewesen. „Diesmal gab es aber wohl Menschen in meinem näheren Umfeld, die anvertraute und persönliche Informationen mit den Medien geteilt haben, was mich in diesem Fall eigentlich am meisten enttäuscht.“ Das schreibt die Sängerin in ihrem sehr persönlichen Post auf Instagram.