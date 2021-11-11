Drei Mädchen : Rapper Bushido ist nun auch Vater von Drillingen

Berlin Rapper Bushido ist erneut Vater geworden - diesmal von Drillingen. Seine Frau Anna-Maria brachte drei Mädchen zu Welt. Das Paar hat bereits vier gemeinsame Kinder.

„Ich bin einfach überwältigt und fühle heute mehr denn je, dass die Familie das Wichtigste in unserem Leben ist“, so der Musiker weiter. Er dankte seiner Frau Anna-Maria Ferchichi - und den Ärzten der Charité: „Ihr habt mich heute zum glücklichsten Menschen dieser Erde gemacht.“

Die drei Mädchen seien in der 36. Schwangerschaftswoche per Kaiserschnitt zur Welt gekommen, berichtete die „Bild“-Zeitung. Dieser Eingriff war ursprünglich einen Tag später - am Freitag - geplant. Nach Informationen der Deutschen Presse-Agentur ging es der 39-Jährigen zuletzt aber schlechter.

Am Mittwoch hatte sie sich zuletzt auf Instagram mit ihrem Babybauch gezeigt. „Morgen bin ich in der 36. SSW!!!! Ich kann es nicht fassen“, schrieb sie dazu. „Ich hoffe immer noch, dass es von alleine losgeht, aber sie wollen einfach nicht raus. Schleppe ungefähr 7 Kilo Baby mit mir rum und so langsam komme ich an meine Grenzen.“