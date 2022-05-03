Pop-Titan postet Bild mit OP-Haube : Pechvogel Bohlen schon wieder im Krankenhaus

Tötensen Nicht schon wieder! Entertainer Dieter Bohlen hatte nach seinen eigenen Worten wieder einmal einen Sportunfall. Diesmal hat es das linke Bein erwischt.

Bei Instagram postete der 68-jährige Musikproduzent aus dem niedersächsischen Tötensen zwei Fotos: eins zeigt ihn im Bett mit OP-Haube, das andere in T-Shirt und Shorts mit verbundenem Bein. „Leute, das passiert nur mir“, sagt er dazu in einem am Dienstag veröffentlichten Audio. „Vor einem Jahr rechtes Bein kaputt, jetzt linkes Bein kaputt.“ Er sei beim Tennis umgeknickt. „Meniskus kaputt, schnell OP und jetzt fünf Stunden später bin ich schon wieder richtig fit“, berichtet Bohlen.