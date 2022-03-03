Auf Netflix : Pamela Anderson kündigt Doku an - „Kein Opfer, sondern Überlebende“

Pamela Anderson kündigt Doku an - „Kein Opfer, sondern Überlebende“

Los Angeles Schauspielerin Pamela Anderson hat eine Netflix-Doku über ihr Leben angekündigt. Der Streaming-Dienst schrieb auf Twitter: „Pamela Anderson ist bereit, ihre Geschichte in einer neuen Dokumentation zu erzählen.“

Schauspielerin Pamela Anderson (54) hat eine Netflix-Doku über ihr Leben angekündigt. Die „Baywatch“-Ikone veröffentlichte am Mittwoch auf Instagram eine handgeschriebene Notiz: „Kein Opfer, sondern eine Überlebende. Und am Leben, um die wahre Geschichte zu erzählen.“ Anderson (54) schrieb auch von einer „Million falscher Wahrnehmungen“, die es über sie gebe.

Der Streaming-Dienst Netflix schrieb auf Twitter: „Pamela Anderson ist bereit, ihre Geschichte in einer neuen Dokumentation zu erzählen.“ In dem Film, an dem mehrere Jahre gearbeitet worden sei, werde „die Popkultur-Ikone im Rückblick auf ihren professionellen Weg und ihre persönliche Reise die Dinge richtigstellen“. Regie führte laut Netflix Ryan White („The Keepers“). Medienberichten zufolge soll Andersons Sohn Brandon Thomas Lee als Produzent mitgewirkt haben.