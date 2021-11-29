Bezahl-Plattform : Michael Wendler und seine Laura sind jetzt bei OnlyFans

Düsseldorf Michael Wendler und seine Frau Laura Müller wollen offenbar eine neue Einnahmequelle generieren. Die beiden sind jetzt auf der Plattform OnlyFans vertreten und kündigen an, dort „intime Momente“ zu teilen.

Offenbar will sich auch das Wendler-Paar ein bisschen Geld dazuverdienen. Für 34,99 US-Dollar (circa 31 Euro) kann man ein Monatsabo abschließen, um die Inhalte auf dem Account des Paares zu konsumieren. Was auf der Seite in Zukunft zu sehen sein wird, deutet das Titelbild an, auf dem ein Po im Bikini-Höschen zu sehen ist.