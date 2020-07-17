Baby Marie-Therese ist da : Barbara Meier verkündet auf Instagram die Geburt ihrer Tochter

Berlin Vor wenigen Tagen brachte Topmodel-Kollegin Lena Gercke ihr erstes Kind zur Welt - jetzt ist auch Barbara Meier Mutter geworden. Auf Instagram erklärt sie, wie es zu der Namenswahl für ihre Tochter gekommen ist

Gleichzeitig erklärte sie in dem Post die Namensfindung für ihre Tochter. „Nicht nur die Geburt, sondern auch ihr Name vereint unsere Familien: „Marie“ war Klemens unglaublich beeindruckende Großmutter und „Theresia“ meine wundervolle Oma“, schrieb das Model. Der Vaters des Kindes ist der Österreicher Klemens Hallmann. Die Gewinnerin der zweiten Staffel von „Germany's Next Topmodel“ und der Unternehmer hatten im vergangenen Jahr in Venedig geheiratet.