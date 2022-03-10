„Masked Singer“-Moderator : Matthias Opdenhövel hat Corona – „und zwar ordentlich“

Köln Anfang Februar hatte der Moderator schon einmal einen positiven PCR-Test – allerdings keine Symptome. Nun hat es Matthias Opdenhövel aber richtig erwischt.

Fernsehmoderator Matthias Opdenhövel („The Masked Singer“) hat Corona. Dabei war er erst Anfang Februar dieses Jahres positiv auf das Virus getestet worden. „Jetzt weiß ich auch, warum ich vor 3 Wochen keine Symptome hatte“, schrieb der 51-Jährige auf Instagram. „Das war dann wohl ein falsch positiver PCR-Test. Dafür hab ich's jetzt und zwar ordentlich.“ Kollegin Linda Zervakis musste daher am Mittwochabend das gemeinsame ProSieben-Magazin „Zervakis & Opdenhövel. Live.“ allein moderieren. „Ich bin so schnell wie möglich wieder am Start, versprochen“, schrieb der Kölner abschließend.