Reality-Star : Kourtney Kardashian hat sich verlobt

Los Angeles Realitiy-TV-Star Kourtney Kardashian und Blink-182-Schlagzeuger Barker sind verlobt. Für die Schwester von Kim Kardashian wäre es die erste Ehe.

Eine Sprecherin Kardashians bestätigte am Sonntag, dass ihr Freund Travis Barker, Schlagzeuger der Band Blink-182, einen Antrag gemacht habe. Die 42-Jährige selbst postete zwei Fotos auf Instagram , auf denen sie mit Barker zwischen Blumen und Kerzen an einem Strand zu sehen war. Dazu schrieb sie „Für immer“.

Die Promi-Webseite TMZ berichtete, Barker habe den Antrag an einem Strand in Montecito in Kalifornien gestellt, nicht weit von der Stadt Santa Barbara, und dafür die Blumen und Kerzen vorbereitet.