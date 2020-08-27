27. August 2020 um 08:52 Uhr
„Welcome, Daisy Dove“
:
Katy Perry und Orlando Bloom sind Eltern geworden
Katy Perry und Orlando Bloom.
Foto: dpa/Chris Pizzello
Los Angeles Die Sängerin und der Schauspieler freuen sich über ihr erstes gemeinsames Baby. Gleichzeitig nutzten sie die Gelegenheit, um Werbung für die Kinderhilfsorganisation Unicef zu machen.
Popstar Katy Perry (35) und Hollywood-Star Orlando Bloom (43) freuen sich über ihr Baby: Ihre Tochter bekommt den Namen Daisy Dove Bloom, wie die beiden Unicef-Botschafter am Donnerstag auf dem Instagram-Account der Kinderhilfsorganisation mitteilten. „Wir schweben vor lauter Liebe und dem Wunder der sicheren und gesunden Ankunft unserer Tochter“, werden die Eltern dort zitiert.

   Welcome to the world, Daisy Dove Bloom! We are honoured to introduce Goodwill Ambassadors @KatyPerry and @OrlandoBloom's new bundle of joy.⠀ ⠀ "We are floating with love and wonder from the safe and healthy arrival of our daughter," Katy and Orlando told us.⠀ ⠀ "But we know we're the lucky ones and not everyone can have a birthing experience as peaceful as ours was. Communities around the world are still experiencing a shortage of healthcare workers and every eleven seconds a pregnant woman or newborn dies, mostly from preventable causes. Since COVID-19 many more newborn lives are at risk because of the increased lack of access to water, soap, vaccines and medicines that prevent diseases. As parents to a newborn, this breaks our hearts, as we empathize with struggling parents now more than ever.⠀ ⠀ "As UNICEF Goodwill Ambassadors, we know UNICEF is there, on the ground, doing whatever it takes to make sure every expecting mother has access to a trained health worker and access to quality healthcare. In celebration of the heart we know our daughter already has, we have set up a donation page to celebrate DDB's arrival. By supporting them, you are supporting a safe start to life and reimagining a healthier world for every child. We hope your ♥️ can bloom with generosity.⠀ ⠀ Gratefully-⠀ ⠀ Katy &amp; Orlando."⠀ ⠀ Please tap the link in our bio to support the most precious gift: a healthy child. A post shared by UNICEF (@unicef) on Aug 26, 2020 at 8:36pm PDT
„Willkommen auf der Welt, Daisy Dove Bloom! Wir haben die Ehre, das neue Päckchen der Freunde unserer beiden Unicef-Botschafter vorzustellen“, schrieb die Organisation.
Die Eltern veröffentlichten ein Schwarz-Weiß-Bild, auf dem zu sehen ist, wie die Hände der Eltern ein Baby-Händchen halten. Das Bild eines Gänseblümchens (auf Englisch: Daisy, der Name des Babys) ziert einen Fingernagel der Mutter. Möglicherweise lieferte Perry schon im Mai einen versteckten Hinweis auf den Namen, als sie die erste Single ihres Albums veröffentlichte. Der Song trägt den Titel „Daisies“. Im dazugehörigen Video war die schwangere Perry in einem dünnen, weißen Kleid zu sehen, das im Wind ihren Babybauch betonte.
Perry hatte im März das Geheimnis um ihre Schwangerschaft gelüftet. Es gab da schon länger Gerüchte, dass die Musikerin und ihr Verlobter ein Baby bekommen. Bloom hat bereits einen neunjährigen Jungen aus der Ehe mit Top-Model Miranda Kerr. Mit Perry ist er seit 2016 zusammen.
Die Nachricht von der Geburt ihrer Tochter stellen die Eltern auf der Unicef-Seite in einen größeren Zusammenhang: „Wir wissen, dass wir die Glücklichen sind und nicht jeder die Erfahrung einer Geburt haben darf, die so friedlich wie unsere war.“ Vielerorts leide das Gesundheitssystem an zu wenigen Mitarbeitern, „und alle elf Sekunden stirbt eine Schwangere oder ein Neugeborenes - meistens aus vermeidbaren Gründen“. Dann bitten Perry und Bloom um Spenden für eine bessere Gesundheitsversorgung für Frauen in Not und schließen mit einem Aufruf, der auf die Namen von Tochter und Vater anspielt: „Wir hoffen, eure Herzen können blühen (Englisch: bloom) vor Großzügigkeit.“