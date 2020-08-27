„Welcome, Daisy Dove“ : Katy Perry und Orlando Bloom sind Eltern geworden

Los Angeles Die Sängerin und der Schauspieler freuen sich über ihr erstes gemeinsames Baby. Gleichzeitig nutzten sie die Gelegenheit, um Werbung für die Kinderhilfsorganisation Unicef zu machen.

Die Eltern veröffentlichten ein Schwarz-Weiß-Bild, auf dem zu sehen ist, wie die Hände der Eltern ein Baby-Händchen halten. Das Bild eines Gänseblümchens (auf Englisch: Daisy, der Name des Babys) ziert einen Fingernagel der Mutter. Möglicherweise lieferte Perry schon im Mai einen versteckten Hinweis auf den Namen, als sie die erste Single ihres Albums veröffentlichte. Der Song trägt den Titel „Daisies“. Im dazugehörigen Video war die schwangere Perry in einem dünnen, weißen Kleid zu sehen, das im Wind ihren Babybauch betonte.

Die Nachricht von der Geburt ihrer Tochter stellen die Eltern auf der Unicef-Seite in einen größeren Zusammenhang: „Wir wissen, dass wir die Glücklichen sind und nicht jeder die Erfahrung einer Geburt haben darf, die so friedlich wie unsere war.“ Vielerorts leide das Gesundheitssystem an zu wenigen Mitarbeitern, „und alle elf Sekunden stirbt eine Schwangere oder ein Neugeborenes - meistens aus vermeidbaren Gründen“. Dann bitten Perry und Bloom um Spenden für eine bessere Gesundheitsversorgung für Frauen in Not und schließen mit einem Aufruf, der auf die Namen von Tochter und Vater anspielt: „Wir hoffen, eure Herzen können blühen (Englisch: bloom) vor Großzügigkeit.“