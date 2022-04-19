Heftige Kritik im Netz : Joyce Ilg postet Foto mit Luke Mockridge und macht Witze über K.-o.-Trop­fen

Joyce Ilg hat mit einem Posting am Osterwochenende viel Kritik hervorgerufen. Foto: Bretz, Andreas (abr)

Köln Die Schauspielerin und Komikerin Joyce Ilg hat am Ostersonntag ein Selfie mit dem Comedian Luke Mockridge bei Instagram geteilt. Vor allem mit ihrer Bildunterschrift zog sie den Ärger vieler Nutzerinnen und Nutzer auf sich.

Auf dem gemeinsamen Foto sieht man die beiden langjährigen Freunde lächelnd auf einem Sofa liegen. Die gebürtige Kölnerin schreibt dazu: „Hat hier irgendwer von euch Eier gefunden? Ich hab nur ein paar K.-o.-Tropfen bekommen“. Ihren Post ergänzt die 38-Jährige in Anspielung auf die ähnlich gemusterten Pullover der beiden mit dem Hashtag #Partnerlook sowie darüber hinaus mit den Worten „FreedomOfHumour“ – Freiheit des Humors.

Viele Userinnen und User reagierten auf den Post jedoch alles andere als belustigt. „Geschmacklos und überhaupt nicht auf der Höhe aller Missstände. Und: respektlos allen Betroffenen gegenüber“, schrieb etwa die Moderatorin und Influencerin Louisa Dellert. „Als Person, die schon einmal eine k.-o.-getropfte Freundin nachts ins Krankenhaus bringen musste: Nicht lustig. Nicht mutig. Nicht klug“, lautete ein Kommentar der Journalistin Lisa Altmeier. „Mach Selfies mit wem du magst, total legitim und fair enough. Aber was soll dieser Seitenhieb, der auf Kosten von Opfern sexualisierter Gewalt geht?“, kommentierte die Autorin und Kolumnistin Jasmina Kuhnke. Ihr Kommentar wurde am Dienstagvormittag bereits über 27.300 Mal mit „Gefällt mir“ versehen. Der Post von Ilg selbst zählte zu diesem Zeitpunkt rund 26.300 Likes.

Hintergrund der Kritik: Die Podcasterin und Komikerin Ines Anioli hatte Luke Mockridge, ihrem Ex-Freund, sexualisierte Gewalt vorgeworfen. Darauf aufbauend hatte das Nachrichtenmagazin „Spiegel“ im vergangenen Jahr von weiteren Frauen berichtet, die Begegnungen mit Mockridge schilderten, in denen er sich nicht im Griff gehabt hätte. Nachdem Mockridge zunächst schwieg und sich 2021 vorübergehend aus der Öffentlichkeit zurückzog, wies er die Vorwürfe doch in der Öffentlichkeit zurück. Die zuständige Staatsanwaltschaft Köln hatte die Ermittlungen gegen Mockridge nach zehn Monaten eingestellt, weil sie nicht davon ausgehe, dass der Beschuldigte aufgrund der vorliegenden Beweise verurteilt werden würde. Seit März ist Mockridge wieder auf Tour.

Auch Anioli selbst reagierte noch am Ostersonntag auf das Foto und die dazugehörige Bildunterschrift – ohne Ilg selbst dabei zu nennen. In einer Instagram-Story schrieb sie: „Manche Menschen sind wohl einfach grenzenlos unsensibel und nutzen ihre Reichweite für geschmacklose K.-o.-Trop­fen-Jokes. Es tut mir unglaublich leid für alle Betroffenen, die dadurch verbal mit Füßen getreten werden. Ich wünsche euch, so wie an jedem anderen Tag, eine gewaltfreie Zeit. Wenn ihr mitbekommt, dass jemandem K.-o.-Trop­fen verabreicht wurden, bitte handelt sofort. Solche Tropfen sind kein Joke und haben extreme Auswirkungen.“

Joyce Ilg bearbeitete ihren Post nach den zahlreichen negativen Kommentaren noch einmal und fügte eine Stellungnahme hinzu: „Da es zu Missverständnissen gekommen ist, erkläre ich hiermit den Gag: Das sollte kein Witz auf Kosten von K.-o.-Trop­fen-Opfern sein, sondern eine Anspielung darauf, dass Luke diesen K.-o.-Trop­fen-Gag ja damals in seinem Programm hatte und ihm das nachträglich als vermeintlicher ‚Beweis von Schuld‘ ausgelegt wurde. Er hat aber ja nie jemandem K.-o.-Trop­fen gegeben“, schrieb die Schauspielerin und Komikerin. Und ergänzte: „Mir war klar, dass das nicht jeder lustig findet, muss ja auch nicht. Mein Humor hat wenig Grenzen und dazu stehe ich auch. Das war einfach nur ein lockerer Spruch... wer da mehr Aussage meinerseits reininterpretiert, dann liegt das an der persönlichen Wahrnehmung, nicht an dem, was ich aussagen wollte.“

Die Kritik an ihrem Posting hörte danach jedoch nicht auf – im Gegenteil. Vor allem Ilgs Argument der Satire- und Humorfreiheit in Zusammenhang mit ihrem verwendeten Hashtag „FreedomOfHumour“ wurde von vielen Nutzerinnen und Nutzern kritisiert.

Auch die Autorin Sophie Passmann meldete sich dazu zu Wort. In einem Instagram-Video sagte sie: „Man darf über alles Witze machen, selbst über K.-o.-Trop­fen und Vergewaltigungen, aber der Witz muss halt gut genug sein. Wenn man schon einen Witz macht über etwas, wo man potenziell wirklich viele Leute verletzt, dann sollte man wenigstens einen Witz machen, der wenigstens überraschend ist, eine gute Wendung hat oder handwerklich zumindest toll geschrieben ist. Der Witz ist ja wirklich so schlecht, das ist ein Kündigungsgrund im Autorenraum.“

Ilg postete noch am Montagabend in ihrer Story: „Ich werde wohl noch ein paar Sachen sagen zu meinem gestrigen Post. Ich hoffe, ich komme morgen dazu.“

