Bekannter Rennradfan : Jan Josef Liefers radelt bei Tour de France vor dem Feld her

Paris Tatort-Star Jan Josef Liefers ist begeisterter Hobby-Rennradfahrer. Am Donnertag war der Schauspieler mit dem Fahrrad in Frankreich unterwegs: auf der Tourstrecke, kurz bevor es für die Profis ernst wurde.

Unerwarteter Antritt: Der Schauspieler und Hobby-Rennradfahrer Jan Josef Liefers (56) ist nach eigenen Angaben am Donnerstag auf der zwölften Etappe der Tour de France zwischen Saint-Paul-Trois-Châteaux und Nimes gefahren. Der „Tatort“-Star zeigte am Freitag ein Foto von sich bei Instagram , worin er mit konzentriertem Gesichtsausdruck auf einem Rennrad eine Asphaltstrecke entlangfährt, bekleidet unter anderem mit Radtrikot, sportlicher Sonnenbrille und Fahrradhelm. Daneben die Angabe: „90.1 Km 8. Juli 2021 825 Hm“.

Die Anwesenheit des Schauspielers, der des öfteren Bilder von sich und seinen Radtouren bei Instagram teilt, sorgte demnach sowohl für Begeisterung als auch Verwirrung: „Jubel von den Menschen am Straßenrand und irritierte Blicke von den Polizisten: Warum ist die Spitzengruppe so früh und so alt?!“, so Liefers. Der Instagram-Beitrag war bis Freitagvormittag mit über 5500 Herzen markiert. Liefers tritt seit Jahren als kauziger Rechtsmediziner Professor Karl-Friedrich Boerne im populären Münster-„Tatort“ auf.