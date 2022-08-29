Ist er der Vater? : Pietro Lombardi äußert sich zu Baby-News

Düsseldorf Sänger Pietro Lombardi und seine Freundin Laura Maria Rypa werden Eltern. Dies gaben die beiden vor Kurzem auf Instagram bekannt. Nun äußert sich der Sänger zu den Baby-News und zu den Gerüchten rund um die Vaterschaft.

„Wenn aus Liebe Leben wird ... Nach vielen turbulenten Zeiten folgt jetzt die schönste Zeit in unserem Leben“, schrieb Pietro Lombardi (30) vor wenigen Wochen auf Instagram und kündigte damit die frohe Botschaft an. Denn er und seine Freundin Laura Maria erwarten ihr erstes Kind. Dazu hat er auch ein Foto auf Instagram veröffentlicht, das die beiden Turteltauben und den Schwangerschaftstest zeigt.

„Ich muss echt manchmal drüber lachen. Viele denken ja, dass wir erst wieder zusammengekommen sind, als es öffentlich wurde. Das ist schon viel, viel früher gewesen. Ich rede da über ein halbes Jahr. Wir waren ja auch im Winterurlaub zusammen. Wer rechnen kann, ist im Vorteil“, erklärte er gegenüber RTL. Kein Grund zur Aufregung also, wie aus Pietros klarem Statement hervorgeht. Und auch zu Gerüchten rund um seine Beziehung mit Laura hat er eine klare Meinung: „Am Ende zählt, was ich denke und nicht, was irgendwelche Leute denken, die irgendwie Langeweile haben. Wir haben viele turbulente Phasen gehabt in unserer Beziehung und die sind jetzt alle behoben. Am Ende haben wir entschieden, dass das mit uns beiden für immer halten soll.“