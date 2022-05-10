Siebtes gemeinsames Kind : Hilaria und Alec Baldwin verraten Geschlecht ihres Babys

Los Angeles​ Im März hatten US-Schauspieler Alec Baldwin und seine Frau Hilaria die erneute Schwangerschaft bekanntgegeben. Nun hat das Paar auf Instagram das Geschlecht ihres siebten Kindes verraten.

In einem kurzen Video geben das Paar und seine Kinder dem neuen Familienmitglied schon einige Lebensratschläge - gegen Ende dann die Neuigkeit: „Ich kann es kaum erwarten, dich kennenzulernen, meine Tochter“, sagt Hilaria Baldwin in die Kamera. Auch Alec Baldwin sagt: „Meine Tochter.“

Alec Baldwin steht nach dem Tod einer Kamerafrau am Set seines Films „Rust“ im Oktober unter Druck. Bei dem Dreh hatte sich ein Schuss gelöst. Baldwin, der als Hauptdarsteller und Produzent bei dem Film mitwirkte, hatte die Waffe bei der Probe für eine Szene bedient. Untersuchungen ergaben, dass in dem Colt eine echte Kugel steckte.

Kamerafrau kam ums Leben : Videoaufnahmen zeigen Alec Baldwin nach tödlichem Schuss am Set

Der Hollywood-Star wies die Schuld an dem fatalen Unfall von sich. Die Untersuchungen der Polizei dauern an. Im April verhängte eine US-Behörde für Arbeitsschutz wegen mangelnder Sicherheit am Set eine Geldstrafe von knapp 137.000 Dollar (etwa 126.000 Euro) gegen die Produzenten.