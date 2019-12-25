Geschenketisch und Tannenbaum : Heidi Klum wünscht „Merry Christmas“

Los Angeles Heidi Klum wünscht ihren Fans und Freunden ein frohes Weihnachtsfest. Auf Instagram gab sie einen kleinen Einblick in ihr Familienleben. Außerdem erinnerte sie sich an einen ganz besonderen Moment.

Alle tragen auf dem Foto rote Weihnachtsmützen mit ihren Namen. Die Kinder haben ihre Mützen tief ins Gesicht gezogen, die Erwachsenen strahlen in die Kamera. Mit einem Video von sich und dem Tokio-Hotel-Gitarristen erinnerte Klum am Dienstag auch an ihre Verlobung. „Heute vor einem Jahr habe ich Ja gesagt. Meine Hand in Deiner“, schrieb die Moderatorin aus Bergisch Gladbach in den sozialen Medien.