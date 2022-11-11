Model postet lustiges Video : Hier übt Heidi Klum für ihr Wurm-Kostüm an Halloween

Düsseldorf Heidi Klum rollte auf ihrer eigenen Halloween-Party als Wurm über den Roten Teppich. Doch wie sich jetzt zeigt, steckte harte Arbeit dahinter. Auf Instagram teilt das Model ein kurioses Video von den Kostümproben.

Nachdem Heidi Klums legendäre Halloween-Party zwei Jahre lang coronabedingt ausgefallen war, trumpfte das Supermodel am 31. Oktober auf ihrer New Yorker Party im Moxy Lower East Side mit einem außergewöhnlichen Kostüm auf: Als XXL-Wurm mit mehreren „Hautschichten“ und lediglich Schlitzen an Augen und Mund posierte, rollte und hüpfte sie neben ihrem „Fischer“ Tom Kaulitz auf dem Boden des Roten Teppichs hin und her.