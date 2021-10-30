Neues Gruselvideo zu Halloween : So sieht Heidi Klum als blutiger Zombie aus

Los Angeles Die große Halloween-Party fällt wegen der Corona-Pandemie aus, doch Heidi Klum legt sich für den Gruseltag kräftig ins Zeug. Das für seine aufwendigen Kostüme bekannte Model wird in einem Horrorvideo zur Untoten.

Leichenblass und blutüberströmt hat Heidi Klum (48) ihre Fans mit einem neuen Halloween-Gruselfilm geschockt. Da die traditionelle Kostümparty des deutschen Models wegen der Corona-Pandemie zum zweiten Mal ausfällt, zeigt sich die „Queen of Halloween“ stattdessen in einem knapp achtminütigen Horror-Video als blutrünstiger Zombie. „Meine Familie und ich möchten die ersten sein, die euch ein sicheres und gruseliges Halloween-Wochenende wünschen“, schrieb Klum am Freitag auf Instagram zu dem Clip.

Das in Anspielung an den „Doom's Day“ (Weltuntergang) als „Klum's Day“ betitelte Video knüpft an ihr Gruselfilmchen von 2020 an, für das sie ihre als Mumien verkleideten Kinder sowie Ehemann Tom Kaulitz eingespannt hatte. Klum und Kaulitz waren darin von den dämonischen Kindern getötet worden. Diesmal wacht das Model in einem Sarg auf und kehrt als Zombie-Mutter zurück. Anfangs freuen sich die Kinder, doch dann folgt das Grauen: Die Haut hängt in Fetzen herab, ein Ohr fällt ab, ein Daumen fliegt beim Kochen ins Essen. Das Blut spritzt, als Klum am Ende genüsslich in einen abgerissenen Arm beisst.