Fauxpas beim „Harry Potter“-Special : Das sagt Emma Watson zur Verwechslung mit Emma Roberts

Los Angeles Aufmerksame „Harry Potter“-Fans werden es bemerkt haben: Im Special 20 Jahre nach dem ersten Film hatte sich ein Fehler eingeschlichen: Ein Kinderfoto zeigte statt Emma Watson ihre Schauspielkollegin Emma Roberts. Watson reagierte auf Instagram.

„Harry Potter“-Star Emma Watson hat sich über eine Verwechslung mit ihrer amerikanischen Schauspielkollegin Emma Roberts amüsiert gezeigt. „Ich war NICHT so süß“, schrieb die 31-Jährige neben ein Kinderfoto von Roberts auf Instagram. Das Foto war beim „Harry Potter“-Special fälschlich als Watsons Kinderfoto gezeigt worden. Fans hatten den Fehler in der HBO-Sendung an Neujahr bemerkt, die Fotos wurden daraufhin im Nachhinein geändert.