Muskelmann aus „Game of Thrones“ : „Der Berg“ bricht den Weltrekord im Kreuzheben - 501 Kilogramm

Hafthor Björnsson spielt Gregor Clegane alias „Der Berg“ in „Game of Thrones“. Foto: REUTERS/CAITLIN OCHS

Rejkjavik Bei „Game of Thrones“ war er die Allzweckwaffe von Cersei Lennister, im wahren Leben ist „Der Berg“ Hafthor Björnsson ein echter Strongman. Jetzt hat er den Weltrekord im Kreuzheben gebrochen.

Der isländische Strongman und Schauspieler Hafthor Björnsson („Game of Thrones“) hat den Weltrekord im Kreuzheben gebrochen. Der 31-Jährige hob 501 Kilogramm und damit ein Kilogramm mehr als der Rekordhalter Eddie Hall im Jahr 2016, berichtete der US-Sportsender ESPN am Samstag.

„Mir fehlen die Worte. Was für ein toller Tag, an den ich mich für den Rest meines Lebens erinnern werde“, schrieb Björnsson nach seinem Rekord auf Instagram. In Deutschland ist er vor allem durch die Serie „Game of Thrones“ bekannt. Darin spielt der massige Isländer die Rolle des Gregor Clegane, genannt „Der Berg“.