Skurrile Nebeneinnahme von Gwyneth Paltrow : Hollywoodstar verkauft Kerze mit Intimgeruch - jetzt gibt es sogar eine Warteliste

Los Angeles Schauspielerin Gwyneth Paltrow macht nicht nur durch ihre Filme Schlagzeilen. Jetzt verkauft sie ein Produkt, das nicht wirklich alltäglich ist. Es erinnert an den Geruch ihres Intimbereichs.

Finanziell gesehen hätte sie es gar nicht nötig. Aber Hollywood-Star Gwyneth Paltrow geht auf der Suche nach weiteren Einnahmen immer neue Wege.In ihrem Onlineshop verkauft sie Produkte, die nicht gerade alltäglich daherkommen. So verkauft sie neuerdings eine Kerze mit einem ganz besonderen Geruch. Nämlich mit der ihrer Vagina. Kein Scherz. Das Produkt kostet schlappe 75 Dollar (67 Euro). Die Idee kam der Schauspielerin, als sie die Kerze mit Parfeumeur Douglas Little designte.

Er präsentierte ihrdie Kerze mit einem Geruch, der Paltrow an den ihrer Vagina erinnerte. „This smells like my vagina“, soll sie gesagt haben. Gesagt, getan: Jetzt heißt die Kerze so.