Grace Gummer und Mark Ronson : Tochter von Meryl Streep hat geheiratet

Los Angeles US-Schauspielerin Grace Gummer, Tochter von Meryl Streep, hat den Musikproduzenten Mark Ronson geheiratet. Für beide ist es bereits die zweite Ehe.

Das gab der Brite anlässlich seines 46. Geburtstags am Samstag (Ortszeit) in einem Instagram-Post bekannt. „Aus dem Nichts hast du die 45 zweifellos zum großartigsten Jahr meines Lebens gemacht. Und ich bin sicher, ich habe 45 Jahre gebraucht, um der Mann zu werden, der deiner Liebe würdig ist“, schrieb Ronson zu einem Hochzeitsfoto des Paares in Schwarz-Weiß. Er hoffe, jeden weiteren Geburtstag an Gummers Seite zu verbringen. „Und ja, wir haben geheiratet“, beendete Ronson den Text. Unter dem Foto gratulierten zahlreiche Prominente dem Paar, darunter Lady Gaga und die Schauspielerinnen Rita Wilson und Liv Tyler.