Konzerte abgesagt : Gesichtslähmung bei Justin Bieber – Popstar wendet sich per Video an seine Fans

Gesichtslähmung bei Justin Bieber – Popstar wendet sich per Video an seine Fans

Los Angeles Vor wenigen Tagen hat der kanadische Popstar Justin Bieber mehrere Konzerte abgesagt. Nun erklärt er sich auf Instagram – und teilt dabei Details seiner Krankheitsgeschichte.

Der 28-Jährige spricht in dem Video darüber, dass er an einer Gesichtslähmung leidet. Der Sänger postete das fast dreiminütige Video am Freitagnachmittag (Ortszeit) auf Instagram. Darin spricht er über eine Diagnose mit dem Ramsay-Hunt-Syndrom. Dabei handle es sich um eine Virus-Erkrankung, die Nerven in seinem Ohr und in seinem Gesicht angreife, erklärt Bieber.