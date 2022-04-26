Vom Rosenkavalier zum Gastronom : Ex-Bachelor eröffnet Club am Ballermann

Düsseldorf Der ehemalige Profi-Basketballspieler Andrej Mangold wurde mit seiner Teilnahme an Formaten wie „Der Bachelor“ oder „Das Sommerhaus der Stars“ deutschlandweit bekannt. Nun will der 35-jährige einen Club auf Mallorca eröffnen.

Nach seiner Fernsehkarriere als Bachelor will Andrej Mangokd nun als Club-Betreiber und in der Event-Branche Fuß fassen. Und das auf der beliebtesten Urlaubsinsel der Deutschen: Mallorca . Der 35-Jährige hat sich im vergangenen Jahr ein Haus auf der Partyinsel gekauft und pendelt derzeit zwischen Bonn und Mallorca. Nebenbei reist Mangold gelegentlich nach New York, um seiner Tätigkeit als Model nachzugehen. In dieser Zeit hat sich Mangold immer öfter aus der Öffentlichkeit zurückgezogen, nachdem er bei seiner Teilnahme am „Sommerhaus der Stars“ wegen Mobbing-Vorwürfen in die Schlagzeilen geraten war. Zudem ging auch seine Beziehung mit Jennifer Lange in die Brüche, mit der als Bachelor zusammengekommen war.

Nun plant Mangold einen Neustart an der Playa de Palma auf Mallorca und will dort einen eigenen Nachtclub eröffnen. Das Projekt trägt den Namen „Hello the Club“ und soll in unmittelbarer Nähe zum „Ballermann 6“ ein „Club der alten Schule“ werden. „Wir möchten, dass dieses Oldschool-Club-Gefühl, mit House- und R&B-Musik zurückkommt, dass die Leute wieder dieses Disco-Gefühl haben“, so der Reality-Star weiter. Zudem soll der Club „exklusiv“ und „hochwertig“ werden, da es so etwas noch nicht an der Playa de Palma gebe. Auf seiner Instagram-Seite gibt Mangold bekannt, dass der Club am 28. Mai sein Opening feiert - also pünktlich zur diesjährigen Urlaubssaison.