„It’s official“ : Schauspieler Elyas M'Barek teilt Hochzeitsfoto

Berlin Mit einem Foto auf Instagram hat Schauspieler Elyas M'Barek seine Hochzeit öffentlich gemacht. Viele Promis gratulierten in den sozialen Medien.

Mit seinem Privatleben wagt sich M'Barek für gewöhnlich nur äußerst vorsichtig in die Öffentlichkeit. „Man muss sich von Anfang an bewusst sein, wo und wie man stattfinden möchte. Das ist eigentlich alles“, sagte er jüngst der Deutschen Presse-Agentur. „Ich halte mich so gut es geht von roten Teppichen fern. Mein Leben findet immer irgendwo anders statt, abseits von solchen Örtlichkeiten und auch abseits der Yellow Press, deswegen ist das für mich nicht so ein Thema.“