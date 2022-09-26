Spontanes Konzert : Ed Sheeran tritt überraschend beim Frankfurter Oktoberfest auf

Frankfurt/Main Nach seinem Konzert im Deutsche Bank Park ist Superstar Ed Sheeran in Frankfurt spontan auf dem dortigen Oktoberfest aufgetaucht – und hat ein weiteres Mal gesungen.

In Lederhose und mit einem Bierkrug in der Hand stand der 31-jährige Brite auf der Bühne, sang seine Ballade „Perfect“ und den Backstreet-Boys-Hit „Everybody“. Das zeigten Videos, die die Veranstalter am Sonntagmorgen auf Instagram veröffentlichten.

Am Sonntagabend war in Frankfurt das letzte von drei Konzerten des Sängers in der Stadt geplant. Danach wird er erst wieder im Oktober im US-amerikanischen Austin auftreten. Anfang 2023 führt er seine „+–=÷x“-Tour dann in Neuseeland fort und wird sie am 12. März mit einem Auftritt im australischen Perth beenden.